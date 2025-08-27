Florida citrus growers applaud new proposed rule that supports domestic juice production

The Brief The FDA is planning to lower standard sugar levels for pasteurized orange juice. Florida growers have been fighting for this change for many years. Senator Ashley Moody has been pushing for this revision on behalf of the citrus industry.



Florida citrus growers are applauding a new proposed rule that would help the struggling industry by changing a long-standing regulation.

What we know:

The FDA is planning to lower the standard sugar levels for pasteurized orange juice from 10.5% to 10%, which would have no effect on quality or taste.

READ: Toxic algae threat returns to Florida waters — but scientists are fighting back

Senator Ashley Moody has been pushing for this revision on behalf of the citrus industry since sponsoring the "Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act" in April.

"We don't have to import foreign orange juice anymore," said Moody. "We can now sell Florida products, and that's going to help our Florida growers — so important. It's estimated it'll save our Florida growers 50 million dollars, I believe."

What they're saying:

Christian Spinosa is a state director for the Florida Farm Bureau as well as a fifth-generation citrus producer in Polk County. He says growers have been fighting for this change for many years.

MORE: Deadly disease threatening Florida palm trees

"As a 100% juice producer, it will allow more of our product to be used for juice," he said. "To allow more of the Florida product to be used for juice. It'll be a cost savings across the board. I'm a member of a co-op, so any cost savings we'll see on the juice side will be trickled down to the growers."

By the numbers:

The state believes orange production has decreased by 92% due to storms and citrus greening over the last two decades. The number of growers is estimated to have decreased from roughly 10,000 to around 1,500 during the same time period.

Spinosa said he can now focus on other issues on his farm — not the ones fought in D.C.

"Figuring out the steps to get past the citrus greening and continue to grow high-quality fruit," he said. "Every year we're focusing on new ways and ideas on how to do that, so this'll give me more time to focus on my grove."

What's next:

The FDA will be taking comments into consideration from growers about the proposed rule until November. After that, a final ruling will be issued.