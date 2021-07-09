Florida congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna in court for injunction hearing

article

Two Pinellas County congressional candidates are due in court Friday morning in response to an alleged murder plot. Anna Paulina Luna is seeking a permanent restraining order against fellow Republican candidate William Braddock.

Luna claims to have received texts and a secretly recorded phone call in which she says Braddock threatened to use ties to a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad to have her killed in order to prevent her from winning a congressional seat.

Luna and Braddock were both seeking the Republican nomination for an open congressional seat in Pinellas’ 13th district. Braddock has since dropped out of the race.

At the original hearing date in June, Braddock told the judge Luna’s attorneys hadn’t shared any evidence to support her claims.

"I don’t know what kind of evidence is going to be presented. I don’t know what they have so I would like to make a motion for discovery and to have a continuance in this case after I have time to review what discovery they have," Braddock told the Judge.

Braddock was granted an additional two-week extension.

Also present at the June hearing, fellow Republican candidates Amanda Makki and Matt Tito. Both were named in one of Luna’s injunction petitions, though nothing has been filed against them. Both deny having anything to do with the allegations or with Braddock.

Tito says Luna is roping her political foes into this bizarre case in order to damage their names ahead of the race. Tito and Makki plan to run for the open congressional seat vacated by Charlie Crist.

"Anna Paulina Luna does not want to be challenged for 13th Congressional District of Florida, so this is basically a plot take out three possible congressional candidates," said Tito. "It’s not gonna work. She’ll have her day in court."

Braddock says he’s confident the charges against him will be dropped for lack of evidence.

Today’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

