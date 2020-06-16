Florida coronavirus cases top 80,000 after another record single-day increase

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,783 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 80,109.

The number of deaths has reached 2,993, an increase of 55 since Monday's update. Locally, Pinellas County reported five new deaths, Hillsbororough noted four, while Manatee, Sarasota, and Pasco each reported one.

Of the 80,109 cases, 78,128 are Florida residents while 1,981 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 4,029

Pinellas: 2,523

Sarasota: 789

Manatee: 1,483

Sumter: 268

Polk: 1,566

Citrus: 152

Hernando: 146

Pasco: 560

Highlands: 192

DeSoto: 402

Hardee: 213

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Tuesday, 12,206 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 1,461,297 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday -- about 6.8% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida resident cases in orange; Florida resident deaths in gray. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

Tuesday's total new cases represented the largest single-day increase in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic, eclipsing Saturday's record, while it was also the 14th day in a row with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. Experts say that is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state. The rate of positive tests has increased slightly during that time period.

Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the recent increases were largely due to spread among farmworkers in the state's rural counties, along with more widespread testing by employers as Floridians return to work.

Prior to this spike, the state had averaged just over 700 new cases per day in the last 30 days. That was a level that the health care system could handle, according to Gov. DeSantis. And while the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has appeared to trend down, though delays in data reporting make interpreting trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

As Florida continues taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

