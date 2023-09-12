Florida corrections sergeant arrested for domestic violence battery in Polk County, deputies say

article

A Florida correctional sergeant found himself on the other side of the law when deputies in Polk County arrested him for domestic violence.

Deputies say they were called to a home in Northeast Polk County Monday night after a woman said 35-year-old Wilmer Henriquez grabbed her arm during an argument about messages she did not like on Henriquez’ cell phone.

Investigators say both Henriquez and the victim acknowledged that he grabbed her arm while the two were arguing.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators she experienced pain during the altercation and that the grabbing of her arm was against her will.

The affadvait states there was no hitting and there were no injuries sustained that required medical treatment.

Henriquez, a sergeant at the Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, was charged with domestic violence battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.