Florida county-by-county primary election results

Floridians went to the polls on Tuesday to select each party's nominee for president. While President Donald Trump is obviously expected to take the Republican nomination, the Democratic race is likely to come down to Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.

Locally, Pinellas County has municipal races on the ballot as well. Tap below for live results from the race you are interested in:

- Pinellas County primary results

- Florida Republican nomination for president

- Florida Democratic nomination for president