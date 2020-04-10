Florida couple married for 45 years discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 together

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in South Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

The couple held hands and wore masks as hospital staff wheeled them toward the door. The back of their wheelchairs had signs the read "Just Discharged."

Courtesy: South Baptist Hospital via Storyful

The couple, named as Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga in local reports, both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day.

According to Baptist Health, the couple had a “long stay” in the hospital.

The hospital is located in Miami-Dade County. According to the Florida Department of Health, the combined number of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties account for 60% of cases in the state.

