Florida COVID-19 cases top 13,600 after nearly 1,280 new patients reported in 24 hours

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,279 since Sunday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 13,629.

The number of deaths Monday evening reached 254, an increase of 33 since last night.

Of the 13,629 cases, 13,214 are Florida residents while 415 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 571

Pinellas: 372

Sarasota: 151

Manatee: 145

Sumter: 81

Polk: 180

Citrus: 46

Hernando: 48

Pasco: 110

Highlands: 35

DeSoto: 14

Hardee: 2

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 1,719 were currently hospitalized for treatment.

A total of 126,048 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Advertisement

The state COVID-19 dashboard now lists cases by ZIP code to provide a more detailed snapshot of the testing and infections. All of the ZIPs with the highest concentration of cases are in South Florida, with Broward's 33028 as the highest with 352 cases.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map