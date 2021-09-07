Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline from late August peak

article

Though more than 87 percent of Florida’s hospital beds were full Tuesday, the state continued to see a decrease in patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service website said 13,628 patients at 229 Florida hospitals were reported as having COVID-19. That compared to 15,682 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 a week earlier.

Overall, a reported 87.17 percent of Florida hospital beds were occupied, according to data posted on the federal website.

The overall number of hospitalizations, 47,601, was based on a slightly larger number of 235 hospitals reporting.

Florida hospitals have faced a huge influx of patients during the past two months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has caused case numbers, serious illnesses and deaths to surge.