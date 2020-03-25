Florida Democrats urge Governor DeSantis to issue 'stay-at-home' order as coronavirus cases in Florida rise

article

On Wednesday, the Florida Democratic Party said that they are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to listen to medical experts and issue a stay-at-home order across the state of Florida.

They said that they want the order issued to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state. Florida now has over 1,600 positive cases and a death toll of 22 people.

“Our state is in trouble and we need to slow the spread of this virus before our healthcare system drowns in a wave of critically sick patients. I’m asking Governor DeSantis to please respect the science, listen to our medical experts, and issue a statewide stay-at-home order immediately," Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said.

She added that "health experts are clear: social distancing is critical for slowing the spread of this virus and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients battling COVID-19. As reported in POLITICO, Howard Koh, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and former top Obama administration public health official stated, 'With cases and deaths rising by the day, the country must double down, not lighten up, on social distancing and related measures.'”

