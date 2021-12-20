Florida deputies arrested after fight with Navy sailors in Key West, sheriff says

article

Two off-duty deputies in Key West were arrested following a fight that sent one U.S. Navy sailor to the hospital.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police officers arrested 23-year-old Connor Scott Curry and 25-year-old Trevor Dawson Pike on Saturday night after a fight against three sailors, who are with a squadron visiting the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West. The injured sailor was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

The two deputies face disorder conduct charges, while Pike faces an additional charge of battery. The three sailors also face disorderly conduct charges.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the altercation.

Key West officers said they spotted the off-duty deputies arguing with the sailors in the 500 block of Duval Street.

"Pike reportedly struck a 27-year-old sailor in the face as Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, "according to the sheriff’s office. "Curry and another 23-year-old sailor then began shoving one another."

Both deputies have been placed on unpaid leave during the investigation.

"I am saddened by this incident, and it will be fully investigated," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "Nonetheless, whenever something significant happens involving the Sheriff’s Office, good or bad, I want you to hear it from me first."

