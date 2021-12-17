Bradley Hulett's family suing maker of 'dangerous and defective' gun that killed boy in 2019

A new lawsuit has been filed in the shooting death of Bradley Hulett. The 15-year-old's family is shifting focus from the person who was holding the gun, to the company that made the gun.

The lawsuit, filed December 9, alleges that the SIG SAUER firearm that killed their son two years ago was defective and fired on its own. And they're not the only ones named in the wrongful death complaint.

December 13, 2019, four friends were at a Tampa Police officer's home in Lithia while he was away. They got ahold of his personal gun. And 15-year-old Christopher "Ramsey" Bevan accidentally shot and killed Hulett.

Though Bevan was charged with manslaughter, Hulett's family agreed the now-17-year-old would complete an extensive Pretrial Intervention Program instead of prison time.

Now, Hulett's family is shifting blame to SIG SAUER, alleging their P320 firearm was "dangerous and defective." In the lawsuit, they allege the company failed to provide warnings the gun could fire "without the trigger even being pulled."

That's what they claim happened in 2019. According to the complaint, "although the magazine was empty, there was a single, Tampa Police Department-issued bullet in the chamber."

State Attorney Andrew Warren voiced concerns about the weapon at a press conference in November.

"The gun involved is a SIG SAUER P320," Warren said. "It has a defect that allows the gun to fire without the trigger being pulled. This has been seen with examples across the country and right here in Tampa."

SIG SAUER acknowledged in 2017 that "dropping the P320 … may cause an unintentional discharge." They offered a free, voluntary program allowing owners to "upgrade" to a newer version with safety enhancements. Tampa PD sent back their issued P320s to be refitted.

Hulett's father, Brad is suing SIG SAUER for Strict Liability and Negligence, as well as Shoot Straight where the P320 was bought. He's also suing TPD, where Officer Edwin Perez registered his personal weapon, for negligence. He's suing all three for infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint says Hulett's parents are seeking damages in excess of $30,000. Legal analyst Imran Ansari, a partner at Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, said this lawsuit offers an alternate explanation to the original manslaughter case.

"This alternate explanation is that this perhaps was not a reckless, and certainly not an intentional killing, but perhaps a defect in that firearm that caused this tragedy," Ansari said.

Former Tampa officer Bob Northrop has also filed a civil suit against SIG SAUER after he said his service weapon, the P320, fired on its own, shattering his leg and ankle. His legal team represents nearly two-dozen other cases.

"SIG needs to get up and stand up and face up to what they've done and recall this gun," Northrup told FOX 13 in August.

As for the Hulett case, Ansari said, "That's going to be up to the plaintiff's lawyers to really get that evidence through expert witnesses, through analysis on the firearms, to see if they could connect that dot and say that this was a defective firearm in the first instance."

The Huletts are seeking a jury trial. As for those named in the lawsuit, Tampa PD said they don't comment on pending litigation. We have not heard back from SIG SAUER or Shoot Straight.