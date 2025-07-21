Florida deputies help rescue coyote stuck in car bumper

The Brief Deputies in Charlotte County helped rescue a coyote stuck in a car bumper, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say the car hit the coyote late last week. Officials say the coyote, who they named Wile E., suffered two broken legs but is expected to fully recover.



A coyote is recovering after getting hit by a car and getting stuck in the bumper, leading to its rescue with the help of some deputies in southwest Florida.

What we know:

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded late last week to a call about an animal stuck in the front portion of a car's bumper.

Deputies contacted Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida Rescue and Transport, who helped get the coyote out and evaluate the animal for injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the coyote, who they appropriately named Wile E., suffered two broken legs but is expected to fully recover.

"No roadrunners were located in the area," CCSO wrote in a social media post.