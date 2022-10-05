Florida Disaster Fund receives $35 million toward Hurricane Ian relief in five days

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is spearheading the effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian. The governor's office said the Florida Disaster Fund received $35 million in donations on its fifth day of activation.

"This massive state effort to get all of the resources here from a relief standpoint, we’ve been out visiting the non-profits and the faith-based organizations and meeting people first hand, you can see that their needs are being met," Casey DeSantis said during a press conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

RELATED: Tampa Bay area volunteers continues to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian

According to Governor Ron DeSantis' office, major donations include $5 million from Charles Schwab. Other major donations have come in from across the state and the nation from businesses like ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Amazon, CVS, Duke Energy, Florida Blue, PGA Tour, Publix, Southwest Airlines, Uber, Wawa, and so many more.

The donations are a big relief for people in communities that were wiped out by Hurricane Ian. Private sector partners have also provided assistance to those impacted by the storm.

PREVIOUS: Achieva Credit Union branch in Pinellas helps employees in SWFL dealing with Hurricane Ian aftermath

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state's private fun to help support response and recovery activities for times of emergency or disaster, such as Hurricane Ian. Those wanting to donate can visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text "DISASTER" to 20222.