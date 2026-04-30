Florida driver almost hits child walking to school bus: 'Nearly cost a child their life'
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A terrifying video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office captures the moment a child in Riverview was nearly struck by a vehicle that illegally bypassed a stopped school bus.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) posted footage showing the near miss on Wednesday, saying the driver’s choice "nearly cost a child their life."
What they're saying:
"This was not just a mistake," the sheriff’s office said. "It was a dangerous decision that could have ended in tragedy. A Notice of Violation was issued."
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement: "When you ignore a stopped school bus, you are gambling with a child’s life. There is no excuse for this behavior. Slow down, stay alert, and stop when the bus stops."
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.