Florida driver almost hits child walking to school bus: 'Nearly cost a child their life'

A terrifying video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office captures the moment a child in Riverview was nearly struck by a vehicle that illegally bypassed a stopped school bus.

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video from Riverview showing a vehicle narrowly missing a child after illegally passing a stopped school bus. Law enforcement issued a formal Notice of Violation to the driver, emphasizing that the incident was a "dangerous decision" rather than a simple mistake. Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the driver’s actions, stating that ignoring bus signals "gambles with a child’s life" and urging motorists to remain alert and stop for all school buses.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) posted footage showing the near miss on Wednesday, saying the driver’s choice "nearly cost a child their life."

What they're saying:

"This was not just a mistake," the sheriff’s office said. "It was a dangerous decision that could have ended in tragedy. A Notice of Violation was issued."

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement: "When you ignore a stopped school bus, you are gambling with a child’s life. There is no excuse for this behavior. Slow down, stay alert, and stop when the bus stops."