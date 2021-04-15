Florida education commissioner wants schools to end mask mandate for next year

Florida’s Education Commissioner sent a letter to school districts asking them to make face masks voluntary next school year.

In the letter, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote, "The data shows us that districts' face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus."

The letter goes on to say that masks are a personal decision in the classroom and that they serve no good remaining in the schools at this point.

He’s asking for the policy to be voluntary for the 2021-2022 school year.

Corcoran also wants rules to be tailored to each school – not broad sweeping.

However, the CDC still says masks should be used in school and that desks should remain three feet apart and six feet apart in areas where the spread of COVID-19 is high.

Pasco County school official told FOX 13 that Superintendent Kurt Browning is "optimistic that masks and face coverings will not be necessary in the fall" and "our school district will be able to transition to a 'masks optional' status."

The Sarasota County School District's board chairwoman, Shirley Brown, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, "We were considering the same thing. It may not be necessary next year, but we would make it optional. It's on the agenda to discuss, even without his mandate."