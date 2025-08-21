Florida opens new central operations facility for emergency response in Polk County

The Brief The State of Florida has opened a new Central Operations & Coordination Office in Auburndale. The 400,000 sq. ft. warehouse has room for more than 300 personnel, 100 sleeping quarters, and 400 trailers – along with heavy equipment. State officials are touting both the size and central location of the new facility.



Florida's Central Operations & Coordination Office is now open in Polk County, with state officials saying the large new facility will bolster response to future storms.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie made the announcement at a news conference in Auburndale on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Guthrie says the Central Operations & Coordination Office is a warehouse and staging area measuring more than 400,000 square feet.

The new facility has room for more than 300 personnel, 100 sleeping quarters, and 400 trailers.

Officials also say the warehouse is stocked with essentials like food, water, flood-prevention resources, and generators.

What they're saying:

During Thursday’s news conference, Guthrie touted the capacity of the new facility, along with its central location in the heart of the I-4 corridor.

"This is more than a building," Guthrie said. "It’s a strategic expansion that places logistics and personnel where they can have the greatest impact. It is an investment not just in emergency management, but in the safety and resilience of this community, as well."

Pictured: Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie speaks at a news conference in Auburndale on Aug. 21, 2025.

Guthrie also talked about the importance of storm preparedness, which can not only save lives, but also allow the state to dedicate its resources to the hardest-hit areas in the event of a major storm.

"Now is the time to review your family disaster plan," Guthrie said. "Check your hurricane supply kit and make sure you’re signed up to receive local alerts."

Dig deeper:

Guthrie said the warehouse should also bring jobs to Auburndale, with as many as 75 state staffers potentially relocating from Tallahassee in the coming years.

What you can do:

For a closer look at the Florida Division of Emergency Management's preparedness checklist, click here.