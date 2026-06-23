Facebook photo of duct-taped dog leads to animal cruelty arrest, rescue of several animals: PCSO

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The Brief Polk County deputies arrested an Auburndale woman following an animal cruelty investigation that began with a social media photo of a dog with a taped muzzle. A detective tracked down the owner and discovered 15 malnourished or neglected animals kept inside a hazardous recreational vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. PCSO says the rescued animals are recovering under professional care while the owner faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.



A Facebook photo circulating online of a dog with duct tape wrapped around its muzzle led to a massive animal rescue operation and the arrest of an Auburndale woman.

Polk County animal cruelty investigation

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, detectives began an investigation after seeing a social media post showing a dog with duct tape wrapped around its snout.

Investigators tracked down the woman who posted the photo and learned she had found the dog hiding underneath a wheelchair ramp. The woman told deputies the dog appeared to be hyperventilating, so she and her son removed the tape, allowing the animal to breathe normally.

Dog owner located

A detective searched the neighborhood and eventually traced the dog to a home on Chipman Lane near Old Berkley Road in Auburndale.

When the detective arrived, there was no answer at the door. However, he heard someone in the backyard and encountered Tammy Roosa, 57.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Roosa admitted the dog belonged to her and said she had taped the animal's muzzle shut the previous night because she claimed the dog had tried to bite her.

Investigators said Roosa showed no remorse and refused to admit that her actions were wrong. She later gave the dog, named Cooper, to authorities.

Veterinary neglect findings

What we know:

Cooper was taken to Polk County Animal Control, where he was examined by a veterinarian.

The examination revealed scarring from the duct tape. Investigators also said Cooper was malnourished and had marks around his neck indicating he may have been tied up for a long period.

Deputies said Cooper is now receiving treatment and care and is expected to recover.

Investigators said Roosa resisted as deputies tried to arrest her but was eventually taken into a patrol vehicle.

While retrieving Roosa's purse from inside her RV at her request, a detective discovered what authorities described as unsanitary and hazardous living conditions.

Deputies reported finding large amounts of garbage, roaches and a strong odor of urine and feces inside the camper.

Investigators also located seven cats, three fish, two lovebirds, two finches and a duck inside the RV. All the animals were removed and taken to Animal Control for evaluation and treatment.

Hazardous property findings

Dig deeper:

Outside the camper, detectives discovered a leaking septic system and raw sewage pooling on the ground. Piles of trash and decaying material were scattered through waist-high grass, along with large numbers of flies and mosquitoes.

Polk County Fire Rescue conducted air-quality testing and discovered extreme ammonia levels measuring 100 parts per million inside the camper.

Officials said that level of ammonia exposure is considered extreme and can cause chronic respiratory issues, eye irritation and other health problems.

Animal recovery

What they're saying:

"Cooper the dog had been treated horribly, but I am happy to report that some good things have come out of this ordeal. Cooper is getting wonderful treatment and care by the great staff at Animal Control, and all of his little animal friends have been freed from their horrible living conditions as well. All of the animals are expected to fully recover. Meanwhile, Tammy Roosa is facing an abundance of criminal charges," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Animal cruelty charges

What's next:

Roosa faces the following charges:

Felony aggravated animal cruelty

Animal neglect (15 counts)

Resisting without violence

Operating an unpermitted landfill

Keeping a nuisance injurious to health (three counts)

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also notified Polk County Code Enforcement, the Polk County Health Department and the Polk County Building Division about conditions at the property.

Reporting animal abuse

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office praised the woman who found Cooper and removed the tape from his muzzle. PCSO encourages residents to contact law enforcement or Animal Control when they witness suspected animal abuse, rather than only posting about it on social media.