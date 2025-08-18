Video: Florida family rescues green sea turtle off coast of Key West

The Brief A South Florida family rescued a sea turtle off the coast of Key West on Friday, August 15. The family was on a snorkeling trip when they saw the turtle in distress. The Turtle Hospital helped the family safely untangle the turtle.



A family from South Florida rescued a green sea turtle that was tangled in a buoy line, recently released footage shows.

The backstory:

The family was on a snorkeling trip off the coast of Key West.

READ: From hive to business: Florida beekeepers get a boost on World Honey Bee Day

Kim Falconer captured the video showing her family members working to free the turtle. Falconer spotted the turtle in distress as they were headed to Sand Key, a sanctuary preservation area located seven miles west of Key West, according to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

READ: Enhancements coming soon to The Nature Park at Bobby Jones

She contacted The Turtle Hospital, a non-profit focused on rehabilitating injured sea turtles, where manager Bette Zirkelbach helped direct her in untangling the marine species.

Dig deeper:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration classifies the green sea turtle as a threatened species in this region.