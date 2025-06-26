Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida father, son rescued from gator-infested waters of Lake Thonotosassa after jet skis broke down

By
Published  June 26, 2025 7:15pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
A father and son were rescued by Hillsborough County deputies after their jet skis broke down in the gator-infested water in Lake Thonotosassa.

The Brief

    • Hillsborough County deputies rescued a father and son from Lake Thonotosassa after their jet skis broke down.
    • The pair said they started seeing alligators pop up about ten minutes before the deputies arrived.
    • In a post on social media, HCSO stated, "Our deputies responded quickly and brought both them and their jet ski safely back to shore. No matter the situation, #teamHCSO is here to help keep you safe on and off the water."

TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office recently rescued a father and son after their jet skis broke down on Lake Thonotosassa next to several alligators. 

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies sprang into action after the pair became stranded. 

In video released by the sheriff’s office, the father can be heard telling a deputy that they began seeing alligators starting to pop up about ten minutes earlier.

Deputies helped the pair off the broken-down jet skis and onto their vessel.

The father said it should be easy to fix the jet skis, and he was embarrassed.

A deputy replied, "It happens, man. It’s easy to do. It could be worse."

What they're saying:

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the jet skis to break down on the lake.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Hillsborough CountyAlligators