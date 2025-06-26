Video: Florida father, son rescued from gator-infested waters of Lake Thonotosassa after jet skis broke down
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office recently rescued a father and son after their jet skis broke down on Lake Thonotosassa next to several alligators.
What we know:
According to HCSO, deputies sprang into action after the pair became stranded.
In video released by the sheriff’s office, the father can be heard telling a deputy that they began seeing alligators starting to pop up about ten minutes earlier.
Deputies helped the pair off the broken-down jet skis and onto their vessel.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The father said it should be easy to fix the jet skis, and he was embarrassed.
A deputy replied, "It happens, man. It’s easy to do. It could be worse."
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, HCSO stated, "Our deputies responded quickly and brought both them and their jet ski safely back to shore. No matter the situation, #teamHCSO is here to help keep you safe on and off the water."
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the jet skis to break down on the lake.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
