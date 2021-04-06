Florida FEMA sites, including in Tampa, switching to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Long lines continued Tuesday at the FEMA vaccination site on Waters Ave. in Tampa as hundreds of people waited in line for their COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the site officially switched over to distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Previously, the site was giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which required individuals to return for a second dose.

Starting Tuesday, the site will have 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand per day, as well as 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those returning for their second dose only.

The change will apply to FEMA-run vaccination sites across the state, including the ones in Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville. The state said this is because they’ve received large quantities of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and they are hoping that this will streamline their vaccination process.

READ: Every adult in Florida now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

For those who came out to the site over the past few weeks to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, officials say it is still important for them to return to the same location to receive their second dose at the time of their scheduled appointment.

Advertisement

The site will continue to operate on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment needed. It is open from 7 a.m. until 7 pm. daily. The site also accepts walk-ups.

Officials told FOX 13 they expect the lines to remain long for the remainder of the week.

