Florida firefighter arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot

A Florida firefighter has been arrested after photographs and video surfaced which appear to show him participating in last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Andrew James Williams is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful entry. He had been placed on paid administrative leave by the Sanford Fire Department while authorities investigated allegations of his involvement in the storming of the Capitol. He is a four-year veteran of the fire department.

One photo appears to show Williams wearing a Trump hat while standing outside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That image was provided to FOX 35 News by the Sanford Fire Department.

Dozens were injured and five died as a result of the extremist riot by supporters of President Donald Trump that attempted to disrupt Congressional proceedings to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

The FBI and federal prosecutors provided an update Tuesday on their ongoing effort to find and charge individuals who participated in the riot saying they expect hundreds of criminal cases to be filed in what will likely be a lengthy investigation.

The FBI has already opened more than 170 case files in the Jan. 6 incident. Federal prosecutors are considering charges ranging from trespassing and disorderly conduct to sedition, conspiracy, and felony murder. Many arrests so far have been misdemeanor charges which are effectively placeholder counts that could be upgraded, officials said.

A Capitol Police officer was fatally injured during the alleged insurrection. Brian Sicknick, 42, a member of the department's First Responder's Unit who joined the force in July 2008. Police say Sicknick's death was one of five tied to the protests.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Pennsylvania; Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia; and Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama, died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, law enforcement officials said during a news conference on Thursday.

The other deceased person – identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt of California – was fatally shot by police during the riots.

