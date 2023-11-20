Florida gas prices drop to new 2023 low ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

article

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Floridians are grateful the prices at the pump have plummeted to a new 2023 low, according to AAA.

On Sunday, the average price of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.04 per gallon, which is 15 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average price since December 2022. It's also 37 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving.

"More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike."

AAA says the price drop is due to a lower cost of crude oil.

File: Gas pumps

According to AAA, the most expensive places to purchase gas in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19), Tallahassee ($3.17), while the least expense are Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), Panama City ($2.98)

AAA offers these tips to save on gasoline: