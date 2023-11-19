Teenage girl hit by PSTA Trolley, hospitalized: St. Petersburg Police

article

A pedestrian was hit by the PSTA Trolley on 1st Ave S. near 7th street on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 11:22 a.m., officers say they responded to the scene and the victim was a teenage girl, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two people that were onboard the Trolley were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the crash is under investigation. According to officials, 1st Avenue S. between Dr. MLK St. and 5th St. will be closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation.