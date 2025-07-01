Florida handicap parking now open to pregnant women with a permit

The Brief All expecting mothers can receive an accessible parking placard with a doctor’s note saying they are pregnant. State Representative Fiona McFarland is a mother and brought the need to lawmakers' attention. The permit will be good for a full year once obtained.



From morning sickness to swollen feet, pregnancy creates all kinds of challenges for expectant mothers. State lawmakers are making sure finding a parking spot will not be one of them. A new Florida law that took effect on July 1 allows pregnant women to get a handicap parking permit.

The backstory:

Handicap parking in the state of Florida is now open to expecting mothers.

"I have spoken to the department; they are ready to do this. Every parent just intuitively understands this is a great deal for pregnant women in Florida," said Fiona McFarland. State Representative Fiona McFarland represents parts of Sarasota, Longboat Key and Venice in the 73rd district. She’s a mother of three young children and brought the bill to light.

Why you should care:

Representative McFarland modeled the law after the state of Illinois. Illinois only allows permits in the third trimester of pregnancy, but McFarland wanted to make sure women at all stages of pregnancy could utilize the permit for a full year. "Having been pregnant myself in the Florida heat, it is hard to struggle across a big parking lot when you are 9 months pregnant, especially if you have other kids, and you are dragging gear to park all the way in the back of the parking lot and walk past those empty handicap spots" she told FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon.

Expecting mothers just need a note from their doctor saying they are pregnant and once they take that note to the DMV, they’ll be able to get their placard to park.

"With the Florida weather and the combination of being 6–7 months pregnant or early pregnant with nausea and vomiting, I think this is important," said Dr. Washington Hill. Dr. Washington Hill created and led Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s high-risk pregnancy team. Now retired, he said this is not only an important move, but one that recognizes mothers.

"It is a shout-out to the pregnant woman that we recognize you are pregnant. We understand that while pregnant you have some special issues the rest of us do not have and, in this way, we appreciate that and will make it easier for you," he said.

Danielle Marple of Sarasota County is on her second pregnancy. She said she plans on taking the extra steps. "For me and my pregnancy I’ve been really healthy, so I think it’s important to try and walk and do the best you can if you can," said Marple. She understands there is a need for some.

"I’m glad there are people who, if they need assistance, can have it, but I hope it’s not abused and people who have disabilities or need help can get it," she said.