Hurricane Lee remains a Category 5 storm as Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

Hurricane Lee reached Category 5 strength Thursday night and had winds of 165 miles an hour as of Friday morning.

At 5 a.m. on Friday, Hurricane Lee was located at 17.8 degrees longitude and 53.5 degrees latitude.

On Friday morning a plane was headed into the heart of Hurricane Lee and Osterberg says as the plane reaches the eye, it may show information that its winds are stronger than 165 miles per hour.

Hurricane Lee's intensity is expected to fluctuate between Category 4 and 5 status over the next few days.

FOX 13 Meteorlogist Dave Osterberg says as of 5 a.m. Hurricane Lee had a small eye and was working its way west-northwest at 14 miles an hour.

According to Osterberg, Hurricane Lee will fluctuate in intensity, moving back and forth between Category 4 and 5 status as it undergoes an eyewall replacement cycle.

He says Hurricane Lee will travel west-northwest throughout the weekend, not touching any land mass. As it gets to the northeast of Hispaniola though, Osterberg expects the storm to begin slowing down in response to a weakening high pressure.

As the high pressure weakens, a trough on the East Coast of the United States will pick it up and carry it northward.

Computer models show Hurricane Lee making a turn to the north near Hispaniola.

Osterberg says while the computer models show Hurricane Lee taking a northern turn, it is still unknown exactly where it will make that turn. He says if the storm gets close to the U.S. before making the turn to the north, it may impact Southern New England and Southeast Canada.

Osterberg is also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Margot, which is predicted to become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday.

Margo, however, is expected to stay over open waters.