Spring Hill man dies in crash after suffering medical emergency behind wheel: FHP

A Spring Hill man was killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon when he suffered a medical injury behind the wheel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, at around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday a 73-year-old man was exiting a private driveway onto Golddust Road in Hernando County when he suffered a medical emergency.

The man then lost control of his vehicle, which then entered the east shoulder and collided with a tree. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

FHP reported that there was one passenger in the car at the time of the crash, but they were uninjured.