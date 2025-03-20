Florida House advances bill to create statewide 'dangerous dog' registry

The Brief House Bill 593, also known as the "Pam Rock Act," is moving forward in the Florida Legislature. It would would toughen penalties for owners of dangerous dogs and require stricter safety measures. If passed, it would take effect July 1.



A measure aimed at cracking down on dangerous dogs in Florida is advancing in the state legislature.

‘Pam Rock Act’

Big picture view:

House Bill 593, sponsored by State Rep. Judson Sapp, a Republican representing Florida's 20th district, would toughen penalties for owners of dangerous dogs and require stricter safety measures.

The bill, also known as the "Pam Rock Act," passed the House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee on Wednesday and is now headed for the full House. Rock was a 62-year-old mail carrier who was mauled by a pack of dogs in 2022.

If signed into law, the bill would require dog owners to buy liability insurance coverage of at least $100,000 if their dog is declared dangerous. It would also mandate that all dangerous dogs be registered in a new, statewide dangerous dog registry maintained by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

What they're saying:

"We have no accountability. No real accountability," Rep. Sapp said on Wednesday, becoming visibly emotional while citing a personal experience regarding the issue. "Today we have an increase in dog bites and we have children dying and getting mauled in owners not taking responsibility. This bill goes a long way to address this."

Proponents say the registry would make communities safer by allowing the public to see where dangerous dogs are located and who owns them. But opponents argue the bill could lead to breed discrimination and unfairly target certain types of dogs.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was in Tallahassee on Wednesday backing the bill.

"This isn't about law-abiding citizens and their animals or, you know, compiling some kind of list," Chitwood said. "It's about people just completely disregarding other people's safety, children's safety, and allowing their dogs to roam at large – or allow them to be violent."

Local perspective:

In Hillsborough County, dangerous dog owners are already required to register their animals, provide proof of sterilization and microchipping, and post warning signs at all entrances to their property. The county also requires dog obedience training and regular inspections by animal control to ensure compliance.

There are similar ordinances in effect in Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Under the new bill, if a dangerous dog causes serious injury or death, the owner could face felony charges and the dog would be euthanized. The civil penalty for violations would also increase to $1,000.

What's next:

If passed, the new rules would take effect July 1.

