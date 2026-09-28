Florida K9 dies while helping deputies with an apprehension: LCSO
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida K9 died while assisting deputies with an apprehension early Monday morning in the 1st Precinct, agency officials announced.
Lee County law enforcement response
What we know:
K9 Dundee was killed during an early morning operation in the 1st Precinct while helping deputies apprehend a suspect, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Dundee joined LCSO in February 2024 and maintained dual certifications in patrol and narcotics detection.
Over his career, authorities said Dundee completed 174 deployments and directly contributed to 28 apprehensions.
Officials said Dundee ran toward danger without hesitation alongside his agency family.
Deputy Chala community support
What we don't know:
Sheriff's office officials have not released the identity of the suspect involved in the apprehension. It remains unknown if any deputies or suspects sustained injuries during the encounter, or what specific circumstances led to Dundee's death.
What they're saying:
Department officials asked the public to keep Dundee's handler, Deputy Chala, and his family in their thoughts. Agency representatives stated they will honor Dundee’s sacrifice, distinction, and courage in protecting the community.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which issued an official statement regarding the line-of-duty death of K9 Dundee.