Teen hospitalized after trespasser opens fire outside Winter Haven home: Police

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The Brief Winter Haven police arrested 19-year-old Dorion Crosdale Jr. after a 15-year-old girl was shot Sunday night. Emergency crews took the teen to Lakeland Regional Health with injuries that officers say are non-life-threatening. Investigators charged Crosdale with attempted murder, armed trespassing and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.



A 19-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after shooting a 15-year-old girl who tried to make him leave a Winter Haven property Sunday night, according to police.

Winter Haven police investigation

What we know:

Around 10:36 p.m. Sunday, Winter Haven officers said they went to a home on Ave. K NE after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said they found a 15-year-old girl standing by the roadway with a single gunshot wound, and emergency crews immediately took her to Lakeland Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that 19-year-old Dorion Crosdale Jr. entered the property and began banging on a window. Crosdale had a previous relationship with one of the occupants and had already been trespassed from the address, according to officers.

When the 15-year-old girl tried to help make him leave, Crosdale pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting her, according to witnesses.

According to police, Crosdale ran from the scene, but officers tracked him down on Ave. J NE. Police arrested Crosdale and charged him with one count of attempted murder, one count of armed trespassing and one count of possession of a firearm by a delinquent. Court records show Crosdale was adjudicated as a delinquent on Feb. 18, 2021, for a second conviction of battery.

Ongoing local authorities response

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old victim or provided an updated condition on her recovery. Officials have also not specified which occupant of the home Crosdale previously dated.