Florida lawmakers aim to cut solar power energy buybacks by 75%

Recent polling shows a bill making its way through the Florida legislature is widely unpopular.

The bill would make significant changes to the way utility bills are calculated for customers with solar power. Critics say it would stop a major incentive that many drew those customers to solar power in the first place, essentially stopping new households from adopting the technology.

Brent Foster recently installed solar panels on the roof of his house in St. Petersburg.

"I like offsetting my own consumption but getting paid back for it is pretty nice, too," he said.

Getting paid back is called net metering to those with solar power and to utility companies.

Brent’s solar panels generate more energy than he uses. Net metering allows him to sell that excess energy back to his utility company at market rate. In return, he has a very low electric bill.

"Net metering is what enables this to make good financial sense," Foster told FOX 13.

A new Mason-Dixon poll found 84% of Floridians are in favor of the incentive. However, power companies and some state lawmakers who have pushed legislation against net metering, are not.

"The retail net metering is regressive and disadvantages low-income consumers because they are the ones absorbing the costs that are not being paid by our solar customers," said State Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R- District 5).

If passed, the new law would cut net metering by 75%. Right now, the ratio for energy buyback is dollar-for-dollar. Under the new law, it would only be 25 cents per dollar in reimbursement credits.

The solar industry says only 1% of Floridians have solar power. They fear this bill would kill the motivation for anyone new to make the switch.

However, energy companies and some lawmakers claim solar energy use will skyrocket in the future and they want to pass this measure before that happens.