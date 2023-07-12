Florida lottery winner’s killer demanding new trial after appeals court upholds conviction twice

After several failed appeal attempts, notorious killer Dorice Donegan "Dee Dee" Moore will once again demand a new trial in a Hillsborough County courthouse.

She's saying she didn't kill Lakeland lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare back in 2009, but the witness who could back that claim up recently died, so now her defense team will have to take a new approach.

Moore said she met Shakespeare, who was a truck driver at the time, under the pretense of writing a book about him after he won $30 million in a lottery in 2006.

Shakespeare had spent a lot of his earnings helping friends and family, so she convinced him to let her help manage the remainder of his winnings.

Prosecutors said Moore withdrew $1 million from Shakespeare’s bank accounts, spending the money on a Hummer, Corvette, a truck and a vacation.

Shakespeare was then shot dead in April 2009. His body wasn't found until 10 months later under a concrete slab behind a home detectives say was owned by Moore's ex-boyfriend in Hillsborough County.

After a 2012 trial, she was convicted for his murder. She even wrote a handwritten letter apologizing to Abraham’s family and the prosecutor for all the pain and anguish she caused.

Yet, she denied being the real killer and instead, pointed the finger key witness Greg Smith, who testified at her trial.

He helped the police by secretly recording Moore admitting to the murder and cover-up.

Moore claims that Smith had a motive to kill Abraham Shakespeare because he was having an affair with Smith's wife.

She says a witness that could have backed up her claims was never called by her attorneys and blames them for outcome.

But it turns out the witness recently died.

Her attorney explained that to a Tampa judge in a virtual hearing a few weeks ago. The judge allowed another delay in the hearing, but warned the defense that Moore’s appeal window was running out of time.

Moore is expected to be present in the evidentiary hearing that will get underway at 11 a.m.

A Florida appeals court upheld her conviction in 2015 and again in 2019.