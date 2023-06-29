Lottery winner's killer wanting new trial suffers setback after pointing finger at key witness

Notorious killer Dee Dee Moore is back from prison and demanding a new trial.

In 2012, Moore was convicted of killing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare and stealing his money.

Years later, Moore wrote a handwritten letter apologizing to Abraham’s family and the prosecutor for all the pain and anguish you caused.

Yet, she denied being the real killer and instead, pointed the finger key witness Greg Smith, who testified at her trial.

Dee Dee Moore and apology letter.

Smith helped secretly record Moore confessing to Abraham’s murder and covering it up.

Now, Moore says Smith had a motive for murder because Abraham was having an affair with Smith’s wife.

Lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare.

Moore says there is a witness who can back up her claims. But in a surprising setback to her case, during a hearing Wednesday, her attorney announced that witness had passed away recently.

Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco, allowed for another delay in the hearing, however, she warned the defense that Moore’s appeal window was running out of time.

Convicted killer Dee Dee Moore in court.

"I don’t want to give anybody the impression that it’s just a wide-open situation to amend because a witnesses is now deceased," explained Sisco.

The judge said a hearing date for July 12, where Moore will be present in the courtroom to argue her case for a new trial.

