Florida man accused of crashing into pipe at water plant, disrupting service to residents: ‘I messed up’

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The Brief A Florida man faces multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a water plant pipe, causing major utility disruptions. A witness reported hearing the crash at 9 p.m. and saw the driver run away after repeatedly stating that he had messed up. The suspect was located after a family member took him to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.



A Florida man accused of disrupting water service to hundreds of residents after crashing into a large pipe at a water plant and taking off was arrested after a family member took him to the hospital.

Water plant damage

What we know:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Eliuvar Garza, 24, of Stuart, slammed into a pipe at the Hobe Sound/Osprey Water Plant around 9 p.m.

A nearby resident reported hearing the crash and saw a man, later identified as Garza, sitting outside the damaged area repeating, "I messed up," before running away from the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The side view shows a silver vehicle resting directly on top of a large blue pipe after crashing through the perimeter of a water plant facility. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The damage from the crash significantly disrupted water service and pressure for many Hobe Sound residents.

Garza was located when a family member brought him into the hospital for injuries associated with the crash.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, failure to use due care, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Eliuvar Garza is accused of crashing into a large pipe at a water plant. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Repair timeline unknown

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial cost of the property damage or how long it will take crews to fully repair the pipe. It also remains unknown what factors caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle before the collision occurred.