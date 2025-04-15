Six arrests made in human trafficking bust in Zephyrhills: Police

The Brief Six arrests were made following a human trafficking operation. Undercover officers and investigators said they were able to identify suspects soliciting or engaging in illegal activity related to human trafficking. Zephyrhills police worked alongside multiple state and Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies during the operation.



Six arrests were made during a human trafficking bust involving multiple state and Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Investigators said the operation was aimed at identifying and catching those involved in trafficking-related crimes. Zephyrhills police collaborated with the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force for the operation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), St. Petersburg Police Department, Pasco Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the More Too Life Foundation all worked on this investigation, according to ZPD.

Undercover officers and investigators said they were able to identify suspects soliciting or engaging in illegal activity related to human trafficking. Police say that all six suspects, ranging from 23 to 50 years old, face charges varying from human trafficking, solicitation and related offenses.

"This operation emphasizes our department's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding traffickers accountable," said Zephyrhills Police Chief Derek Brewer. "We are proud to stand alongside our fellow agencies in the fight against human trafficking and will continue working to ensure the safety of our community."

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Zephyrhills Police Department.

