Florida man accused of grabbing 2 women by throat near FishHawk polling place over politics: Deputies

Election Day turned violent in FishHawk when deputies say a man attacked two women who supported different political candidates.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the corner of Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard and Dorman Road in Lithia around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday because there had been an altercation between a man and two women.

Deputies say Stuart James McMillan, 71, and two women had a disagreement over political candidates that escalated.

According to HCSO, McMillan pulled one of the victim's flags to the ground and grabbed her hair and throat.

Stuart McMillan mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When the second victim tried to help, deputies say McMillan charged at her and also grabbed her by the throat.

The incident took place down the street from the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location, where deputies say the victims and suspect were expressing their freedom of speech.

"Our community is built on respect and understanding, even when opinions differ," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Violence has no place in our community, and we will hold anyone accountable who disrupts the safety and civility of our neighborhoods here in Hillsborough County."

McMillan was arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

