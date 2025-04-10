Remains found in eastern Manatee County believed to be those of missing man Paul Sargent, 87

The Brief Skeletal remains found in Manatee County are believed to be those of Paul Sargent, 87. Sargent and his small dog haven't been seen since Dec. 10, 2024. The remains of a small dog were found near the human remains.



Skeletal remains found in a secluded area of eastern Manatee County are believed to be those of a man who has been missing since last year.

A Silver Alert was issued for Paul Sargent, 87, who left his home in Ellenton back on December 10, 2024. He routinely visited the Ola Mae Sims Dog Park in Parrish with his dog, Sassy.

"Those two are inseparable. My mom actually calls Sassy my dad's girlfriend. Those two, you couldn't break them apart. He took her every day to the dog park," his stepdaughter, Lisa Boveine told FOX 13 back in December.

Sargent had Alzheimer's.

Paul Sargent and his dog, Sassy.

Deputies and search teams have been following leads and scouring acres of land since a car was found in a remote area of a farm last Friday.

The remains of a small dog were also found just a few feet away from the human remains.

The medical examiner will use DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the human remains.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and prior FOX 13 reports.

