Florida man accused of looting lobster traps hours before season starts: MCSO

Deputies in the Keys arrested a man they say stole lobsters out of traps hours before the beginning of commercial and regular lobster season.

The backstory:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were on patrol around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a blacked-out 17-foot Mako boat with a lobster trap aboard.

The deputies said Dorgis Rodriguez Lugones, 40, dumped the trap in the water after being commanded not to do so.

He then picked up a cooler and dumped approximately 30 lobsters back into the water and placed his hands on his head, according to MCSO.

Rodriguez Lugones was detained, and the trap was retrieved from the water.

He was taken to jail, and the boat was impounded pending the investigation.

Rodriguez Lugones was charged with trap molestation, possession of out-of-season lobster, and tampering with evidence.

"I want to thank Marine Deputies Willie Guerra and Luis Guiardinu who made this case, for their continued hard work to protect our environment and warn others who are thinking of committing this crime — you will be arrested, and you will go to jail," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.