Florida man accused of sexually battering young children may have victimized others: HCSO

A man known as ‘Radical Randy’ has been arrested after detectives say two different children said they were sexually battered by him.

Deputies say Randy Akers, 60, was arrested in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force following an in-depth investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say Akers is accused of sexually battering a child between the ages of four and five years old, along with another eight-year-old child. The victims said the abuse went back as far as 2002, according to HCSO.

Detectives believe Akers may have had access to more children and that they could have been victimized because he was in a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz.

According to HCSO, Akers is known to the community as "Radical Randy" and is the owner of the Battle of the Baggers Bike Shows.

"This disgusting man can no longer ruin the lives of young children thanks to the tenacity of our detectives," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "My thoughts go out to the innocent children that this vile human hurt, and I hope their healing journey can begin with this man behind bars."

Akers has been charged with seven counts of sexual batter on a child under the age of 12, sexual battery familial or custodial authority, and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Randy Akers, is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

In order to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for all cell phones. Tipsters must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.