Florida man accused of threatening federal attorney with ‘a slow and painful death’ indicted

Federal prosecutors in Tampa have unsealed an indictment charging Salvatore Russotto, of Orlando, with threatening to kill New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

The indictment stems from a series of online posts Russotto allegedly made in May.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Russotto used a personal online account on May 19, 2025, to post violent threats, including, "A slow painful death for HABBA," and "Eliminate HABBA. 86 Traitor. Death penalty for all traitors."

U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe said the threats were traced back to Russotto’s residence.

"You can see a litany of threats that were levied against U.S. Attorney Habba directly from his residence in Orlando," Kehoe said.

The indictment charges Russotto with two federal offenses: threatening to kill a U.S. Attorney and retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer through threats. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The backstory:

Federal authorities said the threats are part of a growing pattern of violent rhetoric directed at government officials, particularly in the digital space. Investigators quickly linked the posts to Russotto’s home, leading to swift action by law enforcement.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor emphasized that online threats carry the same legal consequences as those made in person.

"I am fed up with this reckless and dangerous behavior," Fodor said. "Posting threats online will not provide you with a disguise or distance. And it doesn’t matter who you threaten, public official or not—when you hit send on that threatening post, you will face the consequences."

What they're saying:

The case underscores the federal government’s increasing willingness to treat digital threats with the same urgency as physical ones.

"This wasn’t a vague or sarcastic comment," Kehoe added. "It was targeted, explicit, and unacceptable."