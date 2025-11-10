Florida man admits to stabbing victim with make-shift weapon he slept with: LWPD

The Brief A Lake Wales man admitted to stabbing and killing a man with a make-shift weapon that he slept with, according to police. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Jade Monday, confronted the victim, 48-year-old Ramiro Granados of Haines City, after a dispute over money. Police say Monday stabbed Granados with a large kitchen knife that he had attached to the end of a wooden walking stick.



A Lake Wales man has been charged with premeditated murder after police say he stabbed the victim with a large kitchen knife that he had attached to the end of a wooden walking stick.

What we know:

Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Jade Monday, confronted the victim, 48-year-old Ramiro Granados of Haines City, after a dispute over money.

Monday admitted to police that he slept with the weapon before returning the next day to stab Granados multiple times in the neck and head.

Officers responded to 309 West Bullard Ave. on Monday night and attempted life-saving measures on Granados. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was later found on Ruth Ave. in Lake Wales and arrested.

Charges

First-degree premeditated murder

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223 or to remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

