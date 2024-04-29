Florida man allegedly hurls pasta at driver during road rage incident

article

A road rage incident took a saucy turn when a Florida man got fed up with "glaring headlights" and allegedly resorted to flinging pasta with sauce at another driver, striking him through his open window.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested with battery after the food fight that took place on Park Street near Bay Pines Boulevard in St. Petersburg at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Florida man accused of driving with license that's been revoked since 1999

The road rage incident stemmed from "glaring headlights," according to the affidavit. Goins allegedly chucked pasta with sauce through his passenger window, and it hit a man who was driving. He escaped the pasta attack unscathed and without injuries, though probably a bit sauce-stained on his arm, legs and torso, according to the affidavit.

Florida man disguises himself as woman after allegedly stealing boat

Goins was later found with the same food stains on the right sleeve of his shirt.

Florida man's pickle jar dispute leads to Vicodin bust: deputies

He was taken into custody, but has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.