Florida man allegedly leads deputies on 38-mile chase with children in tow: 'Oh you got a kid in the car too?'

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a 38-mile, multi-county chase with two young children in the car on Sunday afternoon.

Timothy Breedlove of Altamonte Springs was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of false imprisonment and driving with a suspended license after the incident that began to unfold in the area of State Road 415 in Deltona and continued into Sanford. Breedlove was also issued citations for fleeing, running a red light, having an expired vehicle registration and driving with a suspended license.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Deputies first tried to pull Breelove over when they noticed his registration as expired, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Breedlove then allegedly sped up and started to weave through traffic as he headed north on SR-415 to SR-44 and Interstate-4.

Thirty-eight miles later, deputies deployed stop sticks which eventually caused both of the tires of the passenger side of Breedlove's white BMW to come off the rims. Breedlove pulled over in Sanford, and deputies took him into custody.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

During the arrest and after deputies ordered Breedlove to get on the ground, they realized there were two young children in the backseat.

"Oh, you got a kid in the car too?" one deputy is heard asking Breedlove on the bodycam video.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

The children were "visibly upset" and can be heard on the bodycam footage crying, but they appeared to be unharmed, deputies said.

Deputies asked Breedlove why he didn't stop his car during the chase, and he said he "has been having a hard time lately" and just wanted to celebrate a birthday at the beach, according to an arrest affidavit.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

"Timothy advised once he sped up he realized he had already committed a violation and decided he would continue to drive until trying to make it to his mother's house in Sanford," the affidavit continued.

During the chase, the kids' mother reportedly told Breedlove to stop and "think about the children's safety," which is why he told deputies he was driving to Sanford.

Juvenile Services in Volusia County was notified of the incident, and Breedlove was booked into the Seminole County Jail where he remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.