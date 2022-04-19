Florida man arrested in fatal Sarasota shooting, deputies say

article

A Jacksonville man was arrested in connection to a fatal Sarasota shooting that happened Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Patrick Eckardt is accused of shooting and killing a 64-year-old man at a home in the 2500 block of Green Oak Court. Deputies said they were dispatched to the home around 2 a.m.

Officials said the 64-year-old was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Eckardt was visiting the home, and witnesses told deputies he was cutting utility cables outside the home which led to an argument with the victim.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said Eckardt pulled out a handgun from the holster on his waistband, firing several shots at the victim. After shooting the 64-year-old, he drove off in a silver pick-up truck, according to SCSO.

Eckardt was taken into custody after deputies pulled him over on Fruitville Road. Authorities said he was taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Detectives said they searched the truck and found a firearm inside the glovebox.

Eckardt was arrested on a second degree murder charge and remains in custody without bond, SCSO officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

