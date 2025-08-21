Florida man arrested for murder after argument over dog leads to shooting: HCSO

The Brief The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says Evan Stanley shot and killed Keval Mehta outside Stanley's home early Wednesday. Stanley told deputies he had previously worked with Mehta, who gave Stanley a ride home from a bar in Spring Hill. Investigators say the men got into an argument over a dog Stanley had taken in, leading to gunfire.



A man faces a murder charge after Hernando County deputies say a ride home turned into an argument and led to gunfire in the middle of a neighborhood early Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Evan Stanley, 23, called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday and told dispatchers he had shot someone outside his home along Schering St. in Weeki Wachee.

Mugshot of Evan Stanley. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley told deputies he had encountered Keval Mehta, 40, at a bar in Spring Hill on Tuesday evening, adding that they had previously worked together.

Deputies say Mehta gave Stanley a ride home after leaving the bar around 2 a.m.

After talking for a while outside Stanley's home, investigators say the men began arguing over a dog Stanley had taken in when the men worked together, with Stanley refusing to allow Mehta to see the dog.

READ: ‘Sick-minded individual’ accused of stalking teen influencer in Florida arrested after confronting her father

Stanley told deputies that Mehta began threatening him and his family, and that's when Stanley went inside his home to get a rifle and a loaded magazine.

Once Stanley came back outside, he claimed Mehta was reaching into the trunk of his car, prompting Stanley to fire multiple shots. Mehta died at the scene.

No weapons belonging to Mehta were found at the scene, according to HCSO.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say Stanley gave several inconsistent statements about the events leading to the deadly shooting.

Stanley faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He's being held without bond.