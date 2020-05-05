Florida man dies after crashing into church, troopers say

article

A man from Leesburg, Florida passed away following a deadly crash Monday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver -- a 21-year-old man -- of a pickup truck was heading north on County Road 100 approaching the intersection for County Road 100B.

Troopers said, for unknown reasons, the Leesburg man lost control of the pickup truck and departed the roadway. The truck rotated and overturned multiple times before colliding into Elder Mary Newsome Hudson Church, located at 10456 CR-100B in Lady Lake.

The driver passed away from his injuries, according to FHP, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He has not been identified.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

