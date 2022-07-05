Florida man lifts overturned Jeep to rescue toddler after accident

A baby boy is safe after a Florida driver was in the right place at the right time and saved him from an overturned Jeep!

"He's like 'there's a baby in there, there's a baby' and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out," Wisguere Dormevil told FOX 35 News.

Photos from the scene show the Jeep that the toddler was riding in overturned on State Road100 and John Anderson Blvd., according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department.

Dormevil says he saw the accident, called 911, then jumped in to lift the Jeep so the toddler could be rescued.

"I held it up and they gave another boost of push and then the Jeep kinda lift up and the car seat and the baby was just sticking out."

According to a Facebook post, three adults and the toddler were transported to Halifax Medical Center. At last check, the boy is still recovering.