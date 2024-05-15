Florida man shoves woman in trunk, beats her with 'brass knuckle' knife, then leaves her in woods: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man is facing serious charges after he allegedly shoved a local mother inside the trunk of his Jaguar, and beat her with a "brass knuckle" knife, before leaving her in the woods.

Drew Davidson, 33, of Titusville, was arrested on May 10 on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and violation of probation, according to an arrest affidavit.

The charges stem from May 9 when he and the woman went out for drinks, the report stated.

Deputies said after returning home, Davidson and the woman began arguing, though she was unsure about what.

Booking photo so Drew Davidson (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after, Davidson became "increasingly angry" and walked the victim out to his Jaguar where he forced her into the trunk of the car and drove off, the report said.

The woman told deputies he drove them to the area of Dairy and Bear Bluff roads and after arriving, he started beating her with the knife – which consisted of a blade on the handle and the shape of brass knuckles – the affidavit stated.

She said Davidson then drove away and left her in the woods. Deputies said she had numerous scuffs and scrapes, red marks and abrasions on her chest and neck, a swollen face and eyes and a puncture wound on the back of her neck.

She managed to walk home where her phone was and called a friend to pick her up. When she returned, she found Davidson asleep at the residence.

The report said she also found text messages on her phone from Davidson saying, " I f***ed up", "im so sorry", "I hope you can forgive me", and "I have so much hate built up inside me because of my fam."

Davidson was booked into Brevard County jail and is being held without bond.