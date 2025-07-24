Florida man stabs 'longtime acquaintance,' beats him with crowbar in overnight attack: SPPD

The Brief St. Petersburg police say Victor Love attacked a "longtime acquaintance" after riding his bike to the victim's home early Thursday. Love punched through a bedroom window and stabbed the victim, then beat him with a crowbar, according to police. SPPD says the victim went to the hospital and has since been released.



A man faces an attempted murder charge after St. Petersburg police say he rode his bike to another man's house in the middle of the night and attacked him.

The backstory:

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Victor Love, 63, rode to the victim's home in the 5600 block of 10th St. N around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and started yelling outside the bedroom window.

Love then punched through the window and stabbed the victim in the hand, according to police, who say the two men are "longtime acquaintances."

Investigators say the victim ran to a neighbor's house while Love beat him with a crowbar.

Officers arrested Love after they found him hiding in the backyard, according to SPPD.

Mugshot of Victor Love from his July 23, 2025, arrest on a failure to appear charge. (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.)

Police say the victim went to the hospital and has since been released.

Dig deeper:

Pinellas County Jail and Clerk of Court records show Love had just bonded out of jail shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of failing to appear after receiving a misdemeanor citation in May for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

What's next:

Love faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.