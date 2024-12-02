Florida man stabs sleeping woman after breaking into her home: LCSO

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after deputies say he broke into a woman’s home, stabbed her while she was sleeping and tried to run from law enforcement officers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza, 34, broke into a woman’s home on New York Drive in Tice on Sunday and stabbed her multiple times while she was sleeping.

Deputies say Lanza also hit another person inside the home before darting away.

Video from the sheriff’s helicopter shows Lanza walking through a neighborhood as deputies close in on him and take him into custody.

Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Lanza and the victim know each other, but they did not disclose their relationship.

"I am proud of the deputies and drone operator who located and quickly apprehended this violent, fleeing suspect," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Once again, technology and dedicated patrol deputies working together get results."

The sheriff’s office says the victim is in stable condition.

Lanza is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

