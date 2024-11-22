Florida mandates training for parents amid surge in false school threats

Florida officials have constantly worked on ways to enhance school safety, including introducing the FortifyFL app, which allows students to anonymously report suspicious activity.

However, the app has led to a surge of false tips, causing chaos for law enforcement and school officials. In response, the state has introduced stricter policies holding both students, and potentially their parents, accountable for submitting bogus threats.

"In the two weeks before Hurricane Helene, we saw a 300% increase in bogus threats... it was difficult for law enforcement to focus on legitimate threats, as they were mixed in with all the fake ones," said John Newman, Hillsborough County Schools’ security chief.

MORE: What happened to Samantha Fiddler? Authorities still searching for missing Florida mom 8 years later

Fifteen students in Hillsborough County alone have been charged with felonies this fall for submitting false tips.

The State Board of Education has now mandated that school districts educate parents on the FortifyFL app and about the consequences of their children making false reports: Felony charges.

"If you’re a parent, pay attention to what your kids are doing on social media and with their devices. Whether it’s a tablet, a computer or a cell phone, stay informed," said Newman.

He also had a stern warning for students: "If you knowingly make a false threat on FortifyFL, you will be charged criminally by law enforcement, and you will go to jail."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: